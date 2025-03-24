Gotham FC, the Orlando Price and the NWSL have issued a statements of "unwavering support" for the Pride's Barbra Banda after a "hateful language" incident during Gotham's home opener against the Pride on Sunday.

"Gotham FC is aware of an incident involving hateful language directed at Barbra Banda during Sunday's match between our team and Orlando Pride. We are united in our message with the NWSL and the Orlando Pride: This behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our league or in our stadiums," said the club statement.

"Stadium security swiftly responded to the incident once it was reported and directly addressed the individual, monitoring the situation for the remainder of the match. Gotham FC and the NWSL are working together to further investigate the incident and take additional action where appropriate under the league's Fan Code of Conduct."

Orlando Pride and the league each released additional messages of support for Banda and additional next steps.

"Gotham FC and the NWSL are working together to further investigate the incident and take additional action where appropriate under the league's Fan Code of Conduct. We are committed to ensuring that our venues are safe and respectful environments for all - especially for the athletes who represent the very best of our sport. Barbra Banda is both an exceptional player and person, and the NWSL is immensely proud to support her as a member of our league."

A delayed response to continued abuse

Gotham FC further stated they reached out on Monday to club leaders of Orlando Pride to extend apologies and support. However, this is the first public statement of support by the league since Banda suffered extensive online bullying in November after she was awarded BBC Women's Footballer of the Year.

The abuse online included attacks from notable such as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling who expressed disdain for the BBC's award winner, alluding to misgendering Banda, posting, "Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women's faces."

Orlando Pride, the NWSL Players Association, and the NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke expressed support for the player shortly after a slew of online bullying flooded social media posts celebrating Banda's accomplishments, Burke addressed Rowling specifically.

"The lowest form of discourse is personal insult cloaked with racism and lies, on X no less. Barbra Banda is a proud member of NWSLPA. She is the best of us. Just so we're clear, JK Rowling: you come for her, you come for all of us. Me first. Let's go."

What's next

The abusive rhetoric has now found its way offline and directly into NWSL games, months after a failure outside of the players' union to protect Banda.

Banda is a 2024 NWSL MVP finalist and reigning NWSL Shield winner and NWSL Champion. Her profile was first elevated after impressive performances with Zambia during the Olympics and then by racking up titles after just one year in the NWSL which led to the Zambia international being on the receiving end of racist and transphobic rhetoric following the award.

According to Gotham FC, the fan who used the abusive language was not dismissed, but rather security addressed them and continued to monitor the situation.

Orlando Pride is scheduled to host San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Inter & Co Stadium.