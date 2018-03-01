Barcelona vs. Las Palmas live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barcelona enters the game with a seven-point lead in the standings
First-place Barcelona goes to 18th-place Las Palmas on Thursday in midweek La Liga action, as Barcelona aims to keep its cushion atop the table.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona goes on the road against the struggling Canary Island club and gets a convincing, dominant win to keep its march towards the title going.
Barcelona 3, Las Palmas 0.
