Barcelona 0-3 Roma (4-4 aggregate): Messi and company collapse out of Champions League on away goals

There was a massive, unthinkable come-from-behind win in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, and it wasn't Manchester City over Liverpool. Roma, the fourth-place team in Serie A, crushed Barcelona 3-0 to advance on away goals, finishing on aggregate 4-4 in a game that nobody could have predicted, not even Vicky Valencourt.

Edin Dzeko's away goal from the first leg proved to be the ultimate difference, but it was a late header goal from Kostas Manolas that leveled things on aggregate. Here's what you need to know and see:

Dzeko starts it off

Dzeko scored just six minutes in for Roma to give them a little bit of hope in pulling off the upset:

Pulling within one

Roma then won a penalty kick just before the hour mark and Daniele de Rossi would not miss:

And then, the ultimate winner off a corner kick:

Absolutely stunning. Barcelona only had nine shots, three of which were on frame, and they only have 57 percent possession, which is low for them. Roma was able to let Radja Nainggolan do his job in the middle for the first hour, and then the defense, led by Manolas and Federico Fazio, played with cautious and brains to hold on to the result.

Never forget

A friendly reminder to everybody who thinks playing a "worse" team means an easy victory. Here's the cover of Diario Sport in Spain after the quarterfinal draw, when it called Barca's draw with Roma one that made them smile because of the luck and it was the team the club wanted to face.

Sampaoli happy?

On the plus side for Argentina and Messi fans, this means Messi may play three less matches before the World Cup, reducing the chance of getting injured. Glass half full, right?

Argentins fans can be happy that this may mean Messi is more fresh for the World Cup though, right? — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) April 10, 2018





