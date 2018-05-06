Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo score in El Clasico
There was also a red card and other missed calls and goals in a contentious match
Sunday's El Clasico had just about everything you could imagine except a winner. The Barcelona and Real Madrid game at the Camp Nou had it all -- goals from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, controversy and a red card. It finished 2-2 thanks to a second-half goal from Gareth Bale, as Barca's unbeaten league season continues.
Here's how it all went down:
Fast start for Barca
It took just 10 minutes for the opening goal, and it came from the leg of Luis Suarez, who put hope this beautiful cross from Sergi Roberto:
Rapid response
But that lead only lasted four minutes before Cristiano Ronaldo both things level, finishing a Karim Benzema header from close. Ronaldo appeared to limp off after scoring and was eventually subbed out at halftime:
Getting feisty
Things then started to get really heated, with Jordi Alba wrapping his hand around Luka Modric's throat:
More tension
Sergio Ramos may have retaliated by knocking Suarez to the ground:
How was this not a red card?
Messi retaliated by bringing down Ramos shortly after. Then, seconds before the halftime whistle, Gareth Bale should have been sent off for this vicious tackle on Samuel Umtiti:
Ah, there's the red card
The first 45 minutes probably should have seen at least one red card, but we had to wait till added time for it when Sergi Roberto made a bonehead play, smacking Marcelo:
First half recap
So entering the second half, Barca was down a man, the score was level and Ronaldo was substituted off, with Zinedine Zidane looking to be cautious with the Champions League final coming up in three weeks.
Messi gives Barca the lead
Lionel Messi made sure to leave his mark in the second half. The most prolific scorer in El Clasico history was at it again, scoring a controversial goal with some superb skill. But should it have counted? Suarez knocked down Raphael Varane, and it was a clear foul:
Iniesta's goodbye
Things got emotional in the 57th minute when Andres Iniesta was taken off to a standing ovation. Great touch by Erneste Valverde and the Camp Nou fans on Iniesta's last Clasico:
The response
Real found the equalizer with under 20 minutes to go off the foot of Gareth Bale. Check out this hit:
More controversy
Marcelo was taken down in the box five minutes later and it looked like a clear penalty kick as Alba makes contact with the Brazilian's shin, but no penalty given:
And rest.
Wild, wild stuff. A red card, numerous vicious tackles, four goals, lots of emotion and more. And while it wasn't a win for either side, Barcelona keeps its undefeated league season alive with two games to go. For Real Madrid, they get a nice draw on the road and they hope a healthy Ronaldo.
