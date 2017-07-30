Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Messi scores as Barca beats Clasico rivals minus Ronaldo

In just the second El Clasico ever held outside of Spain, Barcelona used a winner from Gerard Pique in the second half to beat Real Madrid 3-2 on Saturday night in Miami. With Cristiano Ronaldo not there and doubts as to whether Neymar will be with Barca come next week, fans were treated to a festival of goals in the International Champions Cup showdown, but it was all Barca early.

Barcelona went up 1-0 just three minutes in when Lionel Messi made a nice cut in the box and got a fortunate deflection to beat Keylor Navas:

Then just four minutes after that, Ivan Rakitic left Real stunned with his rocket strike to make it 2-0:

But Real stormed back. First it was Mateo Kovacic with a golazo low to the far post on 14 minutes:

And then young star Marco Asension got in on the action on the counter with this quality finish near post:

Level at the break, the chance-filled match was there for the taking in the second half, and Pique stepped up. Neymar delivered a brilliant ball into the box, and the defender got free and did the rest:

Now, it may just be a friendly, but there's nothing friendly when these two get together. It's a result that purely produces bragging rights, which Barca will take, but they only last until they meet again in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, August 13.

