Barcelona 5-0 Sevilla: Messi and company unstoppable in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona, once again, is Copa del Rey champions. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho all scored, as the favorites crushed Sevilla 5-0 on Saturday in Madrid. It was 3-0 in the first half, with two goals coming from Suarez and one from Messi, as Coutinho scored a second-half penalty kick and Andres Iniesta also scored.

It was a dominant showing where Sevilla could do next to nothing. The underdogs had just one shot on goal all match long, as Barca won the domestic cup while having La Liga nearly wrapped up.

And the winning goal was something else. Jasper Cillessen, Barca's goalkeeper, cleared the ball 60 yards right to Coutinho, who then set up Suarez for the opener 14 minutes in. Here's that goal:

Cillessen pre-assist

Coutinho assist

Suarez goal



Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.

After the first goal, it felt like it would be all Barca, and it was. The champs dominated possession, were patient at the back and really could have won by more.

This trophy is Ernesto Valverde's first at Barca, while Sevilla is left wondering when Messi will retire. The Argentine has scored more goals against Sevilla (30 goals) than any other club in the world.

