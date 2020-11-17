La Liga has reduced its salary caps across the top two divisions in Spain because of the COVID-19 crisis and the consequent strain on the finances of the country's football clubs.

The league announced reductions of €610 million in a statement on Tuesday with Barcelona's wage bill alone cut by nearly €300 million and Real Madrid's payroll down by €172.5 million, as well as Atletico Madrid who have also seen theirs slashed by €131.8 million.

Barca's salary cap was the largest last season at €671 million and the Catalan giants must now reach the reduced €382.7 million figure set by La Liga as Spanish football continues to struggle with the financial impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Real have replaced Barca as the club with the biggest spending limit but even their new figure of €468.5 million is down from last season's €641 million total.

Across the board, La Liga clubs can spend a combined total of €2.33 billion for the 2020-21 season which is €610 million less than last campaign.

La Liga introduced the salary cap measures in 2013 to ensure that clubs were managed stricter from a financial standpoint -- notably in terms of salaries -- and the limits imposed by the leagues cover senior, reserve and youth players, as well as satellite clubs and academy systems.