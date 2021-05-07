Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet on Saturday at the Camp Nou in a huge battle when it comes to the title race in La Liga. Atleti enter the day in first with 76 points, while Barca are in third with 74. But a win for Lionel Messi and company will see them jump Los Colchoneros with three games to go.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Want more from the beautiful game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 8 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Barca -125; Draw +260; Atletico +360 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: This is a must-win for Barca. A loss and they are surely out of the title race being five points back with three games to go. A draw will still see them with life, but they'll be hanging by a thread and needing Atleti to massively slip up. Because of how strong Atleti are defensively, don't be shocked to see Barca try their luck a bit from range. Atleti stay compact in defense, and while Barca at times seem like they want to walk the ball into the goal, they are going to need to keep them on their heels. This is a match where a set piece in attack can make all the difference, like we saw last week.

Atletico Madrid: What a chance Luis Suarez has, potentially putting his new club on the brink of the title and providing his old club with a death blow. Expect him to be motivated as can be to do damage to the club that inexplicably let him go. Barca know him well, obviously, but he is still a top player that can cause problems for this Barca defense. Expect him to see plenty of the ball at the top of the box, looking to combine and get into open areas.

Prediction

More Messi magic this weekend puts Barca on the brink of winning the league. Pick: Barcelona 2, Atletico Madrid 1