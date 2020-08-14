Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

Bayern Munich blew Barcelona out of the water on Friday in the Champions League quarterfinals with a stunning 8-2 victory. The German side was the favorite entering this game, but nobody saw this coming. The Spanish club suffered arguably its most embarrassing result in club history.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.

FC Barcelona

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Marc-Andre ter Stegen His defense let him down. Plain and simple. He couldn't do much on those goals, including the second after a deflection. 3 (DEF) Jordi Alba Set up the first goal but was completely bossed on the other end of the pitch. A nightmare display. 2 (DEF) Clement Lenglet Was the better of Barca's two center backs, but that's not saying much. Caught out of position and slow to react. 3 (DEF) Gerard Pique The worst player on the field for much of the night. He's just not the player he once was and is a liability. This game showed that for 90 minutes. 1 (DEF) Nelson Semedo Caught completely out of position on the opening goal. Pushed too high and left Pique in bad spots time and time again. Will have nightmares of Alphonso Davies. 2 (MID) Arturo Vidal Looked gassed by the hour mark. Just outclassed and never got into the game on either end. 3 (MID) Frenkie de Jong He played? Hardly noticeable. Didn't get time on the ball to create and couldn't match the strength of Bayern in the middle. 3 (MID) Sergio Busquets The quick passes kept him off balance, and he looked anything but world class. Those around him also let him down. 3 (MID) Sergi Roberto His defensive positioning was poor, and he offered very little with the ball. Taken off at halftime. 2 (FWD) Luis Suarez He missed an early chance that really could have set the tone and kept Barca in it. Took his second-half goal brilliantly. 5 (FWD) Lionel Messi Had a great chance 20 minutes in that he hit right at Manuel Neuer. He just looked off and uncomfortable. You could even say shellshocked. 3 (SUB 1) Antoine Griezmann Came on in the second half but didn't get a whole lot going. 3 (SUB 2) Ansu Fati Second-half sub that never got a good look. 4 (Manager) Quique Setien At a club much too big for him. What has he ever proven as a coach other than an inability to win? He's never won anything, and that's still the case. Outclassed. 1

Bayern Munich