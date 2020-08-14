Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ (24:00:00)

Bayern Munich blew Barcelona out of the water on Friday in the Champions League quarterfinals with a stunning 8-2 victory. The German side was the favorite entering this game, but nobody saw this coming. The Spanish club suffered arguably its most embarrassing result in club history. 

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.

FC Barcelona

Name How did they do? Rating

(GK) Marc-Andre ter Stegen

His defense let him down. Plain and simple. He couldn't do much on those goals, including the second after a deflection. 

3

(DEF) Jordi Alba

Set up the first goal but was completely bossed on the other end of the pitch. A nightmare display.

2

(DEF) Clement Lenglet

Was the better of Barca's two center backs, but that's not saying much. Caught out of position and slow to react.

3

(DEF) Gerard Pique       

The worst player on the field for much of the night. He's just not the player he once was and is a liability. This game showed that for 90 minutes. 

1

(DEF) Nelson Semedo       

Caught completely out of position on the opening goal. Pushed too high and left Pique in bad spots time and time again. Will have nightmares of Alphonso Davies. 

2

(MID) Arturo Vidal

Looked gassed by the hour mark. Just outclassed and never got into the game on either end. 

3

(MID) Frenkie de Jong       

He played? Hardly noticeable. Didn't get time on the ball to create and couldn't match the strength of Bayern in the middle.

3

(MID) Sergio Busquets       

The quick passes kept him off balance, and he looked anything but world class. Those around him also let him down. 

3

(MID) Sergi Roberto       

His defensive positioning was poor, and he offered very little with the ball. Taken off at halftime. 

2

(FWD) Luis Suarez

He missed an early chance that really could have set the tone and kept Barca in it. Took his second-half goal brilliantly. 

5

(FWD) Lionel Messi

Had a great chance 20 minutes in that he hit right at Manuel Neuer. He just looked off and uncomfortable. You could even say shellshocked. 

3

(SUB 1) Antoine Griezmann

Came on in the second half but didn't get a whole lot going.

3

(SUB 2) Ansu Fati

Second-half sub that never got a good look.

4

(Manager) Quique Setien

At a club much too big for him. What has he ever proven as a coach other than an inability to win? He's never won anything, and that's still the case. Outclassed.

1

Bayern Munich

Name

How did they do?

Ratings

(GK) Manuel Neuer

Could do little on own goal or on Suarez's strike. Most of the other shots went right at him. 

6

(DEF) Alphonso Davies

Top-class. Destroyed Nelson Semedo on his assist to Joshua Kimmich and is becoming one of the very best players at his position in the world. 

9

(DEF) David Alaba

Scored an own goal, but other than that he did his job. Sharp passing out of the back and was a leader as always.

6

(DEF) Jerome Boateng       

Great reaction in opening minutes to save a goal but got absolutely done up on Suarez's strike. Overall though, it was enough.

6

(DEF) Joshua Kimmich       

Again was at right back and held his own. Also contributed with a goal. A sure thing anywhere on the pitch.

7

(MID) Leon Goretzla

His assist to Gnabry was absolutely out of this world, and his muscle in the middle really frustrated Barca. 

7

(MID) Thiago Alcantara       

A calm display in the middle against his former team. Helped moved the ball well north and south but also was quick to filter passes to close teammates.

7

(MID) Thomas Muller       

Consistent, strong and clinical. He just knows where his teammates are at all times.

8

(FWW) Ivan Perisic       

Took his goal brilliantly in the first half with a lovely strike and had Barcelona spinning in circles.

8

(FWD) Serge Gnabry

What an impact. A world-class assist to Perisic and then a great goal all in the first half. This guy continues to transform into a superstar.

 9

(FWD) Robert Lewandowski

Did so well to set up Muller's opener but should have scored Bayern's fourth in first half. Got his in the second half. He just did what he normally does. 

8

(SUB 1) Kingsley Coman

Solid second-half cameo but didn't get his chance on goal.

6

(SUB 2) Philippe Coutinho

Came on against his parent club and scored twice while getting an assist. Will he even be welcomed back to Barcelona?

9

(SUB 3) Niklas Sule

Second-half sub to solidify the defense but had very little to do. 

6

(SUB 4) Lucas HernandezLate sub to waste a bit of time.N/A
(SUB 5) Corentin TolissoAnother late sub to eat up some minutes.N/A

Manager Hansi Flick

His team was the sharper, more prepared team from the beginning. His side was just ruthless.

9