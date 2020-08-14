Bayern Munich blew Barcelona out of the water on Friday in the Champions League quarterfinals with a stunning 8-2 victory. The German side was the favorite entering this game, but nobody saw this coming. The Spanish club suffered arguably its most embarrassing result in club history.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.
FC Barcelona
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Marc-Andre ter Stegen
His defense let him down. Plain and simple. He couldn't do much on those goals, including the second after a deflection.
3
(DEF) Jordi Alba
Set up the first goal but was completely bossed on the other end of the pitch. A nightmare display.
2
(DEF) Clement Lenglet
Was the better of Barca's two center backs, but that's not saying much. Caught out of position and slow to react.
3
(DEF) Gerard Pique
The worst player on the field for much of the night. He's just not the player he once was and is a liability. This game showed that for 90 minutes.
1
(DEF) Nelson Semedo
Caught completely out of position on the opening goal. Pushed too high and left Pique in bad spots time and time again. Will have nightmares of Alphonso Davies.
2
(MID) Arturo Vidal
Looked gassed by the hour mark. Just outclassed and never got into the game on either end.
3
(MID) Frenkie de Jong
He played? Hardly noticeable. Didn't get time on the ball to create and couldn't match the strength of Bayern in the middle.
3
(MID) Sergio Busquets
The quick passes kept him off balance, and he looked anything but world class. Those around him also let him down.
3
(MID) Sergi Roberto
His defensive positioning was poor, and he offered very little with the ball. Taken off at halftime.
2
(FWD) Luis Suarez
He missed an early chance that really could have set the tone and kept Barca in it. Took his second-half goal brilliantly.
5
(FWD) Lionel Messi
Had a great chance 20 minutes in that he hit right at Manuel Neuer. He just looked off and uncomfortable. You could even say shellshocked.
3
(SUB 1) Antoine Griezmann
Came on in the second half but didn't get a whole lot going.
3
(SUB 2) Ansu Fati
Second-half sub that never got a good look.
4
(Manager) Quique Setien
At a club much too big for him. What has he ever proven as a coach other than an inability to win? He's never won anything, and that's still the case. Outclassed.
1
Bayern Munich
Name
How did they do?
Ratings
(GK) Manuel Neuer
Could do little on own goal or on Suarez's strike. Most of the other shots went right at him.
6
(DEF) Alphonso Davies
Top-class. Destroyed Nelson Semedo on his assist to Joshua Kimmich and is becoming one of the very best players at his position in the world.
9
(DEF) David Alaba
Scored an own goal, but other than that he did his job. Sharp passing out of the back and was a leader as always.
6
(DEF) Jerome Boateng
Great reaction in opening minutes to save a goal but got absolutely done up on Suarez's strike. Overall though, it was enough.
6
(DEF) Joshua Kimmich
Again was at right back and held his own. Also contributed with a goal. A sure thing anywhere on the pitch.
7
(MID) Leon Goretzla
His assist to Gnabry was absolutely out of this world, and his muscle in the middle really frustrated Barca.
7
(MID) Thiago Alcantara
A calm display in the middle against his former team. Helped moved the ball well north and south but also was quick to filter passes to close teammates.
7
(MID) Thomas Muller
Consistent, strong and clinical. He just knows where his teammates are at all times.
8
(FWW) Ivan Perisic
Took his goal brilliantly in the first half with a lovely strike and had Barcelona spinning in circles.
8
(FWD) Serge Gnabry
What an impact. A world-class assist to Perisic and then a great goal all in the first half. This guy continues to transform into a superstar.
9
(FWD) Robert Lewandowski
Did so well to set up Muller's opener but should have scored Bayern's fourth in first half. Got his in the second half. He just did what he normally does.
8
(SUB 1) Kingsley Coman
Solid second-half cameo but didn't get his chance on goal.
6
(SUB 2) Philippe Coutinho
Came on against his parent club and scored twice while getting an assist. Will he even be welcomed back to Barcelona?
9
(SUB 3) Niklas Sule
Second-half sub to solidify the defense but had very little to do.
6
|(SUB 4) Lucas Hernandez
|Late sub to waste a bit of time.
|N/A
|(SUB 5) Corentin Tolisso
|Another late sub to eat up some minutes.
|N/A
Manager Hansi Flick
His team was the sharper, more prepared team from the beginning. His side was just ruthless.
9