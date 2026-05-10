Barcelona are the 2025-26 LaLiga champions after winning against Real Madrid on Sunday, 2-0. This is the second LaLiga title in a row since German manager Hansi Flick took charge of the Spanish side in the summer of 2024, the fourth major trophy, also considering the 2025 Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. This is the 29th LaLiga title in the history of the Catalan team, won at the end of a challenging season where they were able to beat Real Madrid, their historical Spanish rivals.

For Real Madrid, it was a much more challenging season, considering they had to replace Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Arbeloa during the season after his appointment in the summer of 2025, when Carlo Ancelotti left and joined the Brazilian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The season has spiraled into chaos, including squad fights and a petition to sell Kylian Mbappe, while Barcelona's season was close to perfection despite some injuries that could have potentially affected the job done by Flick.

Barcelona star and key player Lamine Yamal suffered multiple injuries during the season, as he missed a couple of matches in the first part of the 2025-26 campaign due to groin issues, while he missed the last month of action after suffering a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle), but he should be able to feature at the World Cup this summer.

On the other hand, Barcelona failed to reach the semifinals of the Champions League after their European elimination against Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals. This is what they need to improve in the next season, as the next step is to try to win the Champions League outside Spain, after the two eliminations in two years against Inter in the semifinals last season and the one of this year. However, winning the LaLiga title twice in two years is a great achievement for both the team and the German manager.