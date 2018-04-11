Barcelona Champions League upset made Roma's American owner jump into a fountain, resulting in a fine

You've got to live it up, and he did so now he'll pay the price

Roma's American owner James Pallotta seems like a happy, spontaneous man. So what did he do when his club beat mighty Barcelona on Tuesday, knocking them out of the Champions League and leading the Italian club to its first semifinal appearance?

Why, he jumped into a fountain of course. Check out this video of Pallotta launching himself into the Piazza del Popolo fountain with fans going wild:

As the Associated Press points out, Pallotta will be fined $600 and also called Rome mayor Virginia Raggi to apologize.

There's no need to apologize, James. When you pull off a comeback like that, trailing 4-1 after the first leg and going through on aggregate, you can kind of do what you want.

But maybe just going out for some Nutella gelato next time with the team will suffice. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

