Barcelona Champions League upset made Roma's American owner jump into a fountain, resulting in a fine

Roma's American owner James Pallotta seems like a happy, spontaneous man. So what did he do when his club beat mighty Barcelona on Tuesday, knocking them out of the Champions League and leading the Italian club to its first semifinal appearance?

Why, he jumped into a fountain of course. Check out this video of Pallotta launching himself into the Piazza del Popolo fountain with fans going wild:

#Roma president, James Pallotta, throwing himself in the fountain of Piazza del Popolo with fans going crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/ErY9rzZuJJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2018

As the Associated Press points out, Pallotta will be fined $600 and also called Rome mayor Virginia Raggi to apologize.

There's no need to apologize, James. When you pull off a comeback like that, trailing 4-1 after the first leg and going through on aggregate, you can kind of do what you want.

But maybe just going out for some Nutella gelato next time with the team will suffice.