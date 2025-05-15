Barcelona have officially won La Liga after beating Espanyol 2-0 on Thursday with Lamine Yamal scoring the winning goal. They've accomplished the feat with two games to spare, capping an excellent week that also included Sunday's win in El Clasico over rivals Barcelona. Barca have now captured the La Liga crown for the second time in the past three seasons, taking it back from Los Blancos.

This is the 28th league title for Barcelona, still eight off catching Real Madrid for the most in history at 36. Just like when they last won the title in 2022-23, Barcelona will got to celebrate while facing their local rivals Espanyol in league play. It's also Barcelona's first domestic treble since 2017-18 as they won the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

In Flick's first season in charge, Barcelona became an attacking force, almost leading La Liga from wire to wire. They have 97 goals in league play, which are over 20 more than any other team has scored, while their plus-61 goal difference is almost double that of the second-best team. It has truly been a dominant performance by Barcelona this season, and they've been rewarded with the title.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres were three players who have scored 10 or more goals in La Liga, while Dani Olmo and Yamal created consistent magic and could reach double-digit league goals by season's end. Players like Yamal have taken massive steps forward under Flick's leadership, which could lead to an extension coming for the German as they set their sights on completing their Champions League dreams next season after losing to Inter in the semifinals this season.