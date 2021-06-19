Memphis Depay is close to being announced as a Barcelona player after the free signings of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

The Netherlands international is out of contract with Olympique Lyonnais later this month and will be moving to Camp Nou for no transfer fee.

Depay, 27, is currently starring at the 2020 UEFA European Championship for Oranje and scored in the 2-0 Group C win over Austria earlier this week.

It is just a matter of time before the former Manchester United man's paperwork is complete and he has already expressed his interest in working with Barca boss Ronald Koeman once more.

"As I have said before, the transfer will become clear on its own," said Depay earlier this week. "It remains to be seen. I want to leave it at that. Everyone knows that I have been linked to them (Barca) for a long time and that I want to play under Ronald Koeman. Wait and see. Then the news will come by itself."

Koeman responded favorably towards Depay's comments and was present to see the victory over Austria at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

"Memphis said something about it and I can confirm that," said the 58-year-old. "It is not signed yet, but it is almost there. I wanted to get it done in January. If it happens now, that is great. We know what we can do together."

Barca were also after Depay's Dutch international teammate Georginio Wijnaldum but Paris Saint-Germain won that race and were also linked with an interest in the Lyon man.