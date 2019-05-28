Barcelona coaching rumors: Roberto Martinez among the five candidates to consider if Ernesto Valverde is let go

Entering the 2018-19 season, Barcelona appeared to be a strong contender to win the treble this season, but the club came up short in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. The runaway La Liga champs were bounced from the Champions League against Liverpool in dramatic fashion after blowing a 3-0 lead from the first leg of the semis, and on Saturday they lost 2-1 to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final. Those results have resulted in reports that coach Ernesto Valverde is on the hot seat. According to Mundo Deportivo, Valverde isn't set to be replaced just yet but the club is reviewing the situation and coming up with a plan for next season. If they do end up going after a new coach, here are five that make the most sense.

1. Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez led the Belgium national team to the World Cup semifinals. USATSI

This isn't a coach that will excite the fan base, but he seems like he'll be the early favorite. Spanish journalist Jordi Jota has already reported that Valverde will be out and replaced with Martinez (with Thierry Henry as the assistant), but we will have to wait and see. The 45-year-old Catalan manager has coached Swansea City, Wigan, Everton and the Belgium national team. His stock has risen after leading the Red Devils to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup. He has a 26-6-3 record with Belgium which is impressive, but it's a team loaded with talent and not all that surprising. After a good run at Swansea in the lower divisions, he stunningly led Wigan to the FA Cup title in 2013, beating a Manchester City team that had David Silva and Yaya Toure in the middle with Carlos Tevez and Sergio Aguero up top. Wigan was also relegated from the Premier League that season. He seems like he'll be the early favorite if the job is open, but he'll hardly be a splashy hire.

2. Xavi Hernandez

We've seen former players turn to coaching and do quite well early on like Frank Lampard at Derby, but then we all saw the disaster that was Thierry Henry at Monaco. Could Xavi be the next player to quickly turn to coaching? The Barcelona legend won everything at the club before finishing off his career in Qatar. The 39-year-old is now the manager of his former club Al-Sadd, with that having been announced on Tuesday. That wouldn't prevent him from potentially taking the Barca job if it opens. It seems like the most likely option for him would be to coach Al-Sadd to gain that experience and then look for a step up. Going from Al-Sadd to Barcelona in the matter of days would be like jumping from a League One team to taking the Manchester United job.

🚨 OFFICIAL: #Xavi Hernandez will take over as the head coach of #AlSadd from the beginning of the next season!#Qatar https://t.co/FvSOTLqyQp — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 28, 2019



3. Massimo Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has stepped down as Juventus manager at the end of the Serie A season. USATSI

The former Juventus manager is on the market after stepping down this month. Allegri won everything but the Champions League at Juve, losing to Barca in the 2015 final. If you can't beat them, join them, right? He's a respected, experienced manager who could fit in well at Barcelona with his defensive style of play, one that perhaps the team could have used on numerous occasions this season. Allegri will certainly be a hot commodity this summer and as a coach who is a proven winner at a massive club, him going to Barca makes sense for a lot of reasons. He has told Sky Sports Italia that he may take a year off, though. Allegri won a Serie A title at AC Milan in 2010-11 and has guided Juve to five straight Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia crowns.

4. Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag nearly led an upstart Ajax squad to the Champions League final this season. Getty Images

No coach has flown up the ranks like Erik ten Hag of Ajax. This is a guy not many people knew about before this season. The 49-year-old never played for a big club during his career, but he got some valuable coaching experience at Bayern Munich II before taking over the Utrecht job. Going 55-24-30 there landed him the Ajax in 2017. He guided an upstart Dutch side to the Champions League semifinals this season, knocking out Real Madrid and Juventus in the process. He's 55-11-8 with Ajax and won the Eridivisie and KNVB Cup this season. His style of play, you could argue, was the most appealing to the eye of any fan of the sport and one that matches what Barcelona is looking for. A young team filled with top talent, Ajax looked unstoppable at times with its constant runs, quick passing and sharp decision making. If he goes to Barca, he'll join star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is joining the reigning La Liga champs this summer.

5. Jose Bordalas

You probably won't see his name linked with Barca, but they'd be smart to look at this one. Bordalas has been the coach at Getafe since 2016, and this past season his defense-first style saw his team finish with the second-best defense in the league, nearly qualifying for the Champions League. His team was in fourth place for much of the season before losing the spot to Valencia. Bordalas is a guy who is taking Getafe back to continental play in next season's Europa League. He has a great eye for talent (Jaime Mata and Djene Dakonam were fantastic, cheap signings), and his style will fit in nicely at Barca as they potentially enter a new era. A real longshot though.