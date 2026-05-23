Barcelona defeat OL Lyonnes to capture Women's Champions League title with second-half surge

It's another UEFA Women's Champions League title for FC Barcelona, the fourth tournament trophy in seven finals for the club. A victory that didn't come easy, as the heavyweight battle against OL Lyonnes lived up to the marquee billing on Saturday in Oslo, at least until Barcelona pulled away late.

Barcelona defeated eight-time champions OL Lyonnes, 3-0 in the 2025-26 UWCL final. Ewa Pajor scored a brace and the Golden Boot, with a double by Salma Parauello, capped off a four-goal second-half surge.

OL Lyonnes manager Jonatan Giraldez rolled out a lineup that put the pressure on his former club immediately. Barcelona struggled to control the game in the first half, as OL dominated the early stages, but it wasn't good enough as the group failed to capitalize on chances in dangerous areas.

The halftime reset was perfect for Barcelona. The experienced side immediately flipped the odds in their favor with Pajor's first goal of the game in the 55th minute, followed by another just 14 minutes later. The Blaugrana refused to give back control of the match, and Parauello's second goal cemented the victory, as Barcelona secured its third Champiosn League title amid speculation over veteran midfielder Alexia Putellas' contract status.

Lindsey Heaps final effort for OL

Following the Champions League loss, U.S. women's national team captain Lindsey Heaps will now make her exit to NWSL and join Denver Summit FC.

The midfielder has been with the French club since 2022, initially on loan, and later on a more permanent basis. But the 31-year-old recently announced her departure from the club, back to the United States, where she'll join the newest NWSL club in her home state of Colorado.

For a fleeting moment, the French giants flipped the script on Barcelona. Taking the game to them, putting Barcelona in difficult situations throughout the entirety of the first half. OL led in all phases of the match that many expected Barcelona to dominate, total possession, passes, total touches, shots, but the goal was the only thing that eluded Lyon.

Heaps early effort sent shockwaves throughout the first half, but the set-piece tally was later ruled offside after a VAR review.

Ewa Pajor finally conquers OL Lyonnes

A brace for the Polish international in the second half immedately relaimed the game for Barcelona. Pajor's two goals clinched the Golden Boot (11 tournament goals) and effectively slayed former Champions League demons for the striker. Pajor has played in five previous cup finals, four with Wolfsburg and one with Barcelona, and lost in each one.

The top forward is no longer a runner-up, but now on top of Europe's biggest mountain after six attempts.

The next chapter for Alexia Putellas

Now that the final whistle has blown, and the celebration gets underway, the focus shifts inevitably to Alexia Putellas. The long-time Barcelona captain has won over 35 trophies with the club and is the most iconic player for the club. She has been tight-lipped about her future during her contract year, and now that the deal expires this summer, there will be a race for the veteran's skill set.

Barcelona are hopeful to extend her deal, but rumors have indicated that they are among several clubs around the world monitoring the midfielder's contract situation.

For now, the captain led her team in a way that they needed her to. Through difficult situations, picking up more yellow cards than goals or assists, and cementing her legacy with the club with a fourth Champions League trophy.