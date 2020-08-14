Watch Now: UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona Preview ( 7:28 )

Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release from the club published on Friday. The news comes just hours prior to the La Liga team's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Umtiti, like the rest of the club, was tested for the respiratory disease on Thursday. The club reports that the Frenchman is asymptomatic and that he is currently self-isolating at home in good health, relatively speaking.

Barcelona has informed the proper sport and health authorities about this positive test, and is "tracing all the people who have had contact with the player so that they can undergo the corresponding PCR tests" -- a PCR test is one of the many ways someone can be tested for coronavirus.

While it's not clear how many team members Umtiti has had contact with recently, the rest of the Barcelona squad tested negative for coronavirus during Thursday's examinations. The defender also has not traveled with the rest of the team to Lisbon as an knee injury has kept him out of the latest matches in Barcelona's Champions League campaign.

