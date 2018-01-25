Barcelona vs. Espanyol Copa del Rey live stream info, TV channel: How to watch, stream online

Barcelona's Copa del Rey lives are on the line when they face Espanyol on Thursday in the second leg of their quarterfinal. Barca lost in the first leg 1-0 and must perform at home to move on, looking to join Sevilla, Valencia and Leganes in the semifinals. Lionel Messi starts for Argentina, while Philippe Coutinho is on the bench.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barca turns the tide with a massive first half and moves on to the semifinals. Barca 3, Espanyol 0.