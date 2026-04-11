Barcelona will meet crosstown rivals Espanyol on Saturday at the Spotify Camp Nou for another key LaLiga test ahead of the last weeks of action. The team, coached by Hansi Flick lost 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League's quarterfinals against Atletico Madrid and will face Espanyol before the return leg that will take place in Madrid on Tuesday.

The German manager lobbed another volley in the war on wars over refereeing before the match, responding to the Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who had objected to Barcelona's statements about referees after the latest Champions League tie.

Arbeloa, speaking to the media ahead of his side's match against Elche, said, "You know my view on what has happened in Spanish football over many years and still happens sometimes. I won't change my mind." Arbeloa specifically referred to LaLiga stats on yellow and red cards in the league, showing a difference between the numbers in Spain compared to the European games.

Flick replied directly to Arbeloa: "I won't waste my energy on that. It's his point of view, and I'm focusing on my team. I'm not interested in that, it's the nature of the game. There's a lot of noise, but I've told the squad to focus on ourselves and not worry about Real Madrid. We're in a good position, we have to win every game, and we're only thinking about ourselves."

Here's what you need to know ahead of the LaLiga match that will take place on Saturday:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Espanyol, odds

Date : Saturday, April 11 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 11 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -353; Draw +513; Espanyol +769

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Eric Garcia, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Dani Olmo.

Espanyol XI: Marko Dmitrovic; Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero; Pol Lozano, Urko Gonzalez de Zarate; Cyril Ngonge, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan; Roberto Fernandez.

Prediction

Despite the rotation expected ahead of the second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, we can still expect Barcelona to win easily against their rivals. Pick: Barcelona 3, Espanyol 1.