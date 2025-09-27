During a title race, even early, playing second can have advantages, and that's just what will happen for Barcelona as they host Real Sociedad on Sunday. Following Real Madrid's humbling loss to Atletico Madrid, Hansi Flick's Barcelona can go top of the league with a victory at home. It's not a match that will come easy, with needing to balance injuries and rotation with a looming date with Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League play, but with El Clásico looming this month, Barcelona can't let an opportunity to pull ahead of their rivals slip away.

Goalkeeper Diego Kochen had to be recalled from national team duty with the United States U-20s to serve as the number two goalkeeper due to Joan Garcia picking up an injury. With both he and Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined, someone was needed in case Wojciech Szczesny has to come off

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad, odds

Date : Sunday, Sep. 28 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Sep. 28 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -400; Draw +400; Real Sociedad +750

But on the positive side, there could be a boost coming in the return of Lamine Yamal, but that won't help improve a midfield that is lacking depth. Without Raphinha, Flick will need his attackers to be at their best because if Barcelona can't get ahead early, there could be worries about needing to play all of the stars for 90 minutes ahead of Champions League.

Real Sociedad have had their moments, but to kick off the new LaLiga season, they haven't been at their best and only sit in 17th, out of the relegation zone, only on goal difference. Mikel Oyarzabal is the only player in the side with multiple goals this season, as Takefusa Kubo has struggled to keep the attack moving forward. With Barcelona's defensive worries, this is a chance that Sociedad could have to shine, but they'll have to take advantage of limited opportunities.

All the pressure will be on Barcelona to perform in this match, but that's nothing new for them. Things are set to be a back and forth between Barcelona and Real Madrid all season, where any dropped points could come back to hurt them when it's all said and done. Any match, especially ones at home, are going to be a must-win affair.