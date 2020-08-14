Watch Now: Quique Setien Fired By Barcelona ( 2:11 )

Following the shocking 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Friday, Barcelona has fired manager Quique Setien, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Setien joined Barca back in January in what was a surprise appointment, and it didn't work out. His team was eliminated from the Copa del Rey, lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid and suffered the horrific loss to Bayern. Setien previously had only coached Real Betis and Las Palmas in the Spanish first division.

