Watch Now: Highlights: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich ( 6:11 )

Barcelona kicked off their their Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich without some of their highest-paid players.

By the end of a lop-sided and embarrassing loss to the Bundesliga side, Barca had one of its top-paid players (Antoine Griezmann) play an unproductive 45 minutes off the bench. Another (Philippe Coutinho), however, scored two goals... but did so for the other team. Greizmann, Coutinho and defender Ousmane Dembele -- who didn't play Friday -- all have deals with Barca for at least 100-million Euro, but the club got little for its money vs. Bayern.

Griezmann came into the match as a second-half sub, with Barcelona already facing an uphill climb heading in the final 45 minutes. The Spanish side was able to make things interesting early in the second half, after Griezmann subbed on, thanks to a goal from Luis Suarez in the 57th minute. Griezmann himself, however, had little to show for his time on the pitch and ended his first season at Barca on a disappointing note.

Coutinho, a Brazilian international, is currently on loan with Bayern Munich after joining the German side last summer on a year-long loan from Barcelona.

Coutinho was able to feature today against what will likely be his former club, when he subbed on in the the 75th minute. Bayern already led, 5-2, but the salt would pour heavy on the wounds as Coutinho was able to score two goals within five minutes during the final stretch of the match.

The loss was one of Barcelona's most embarrassing to date, and three of their biggest signings unable to make a significant impact for them on the pitch makes matters worse. The storied club is stepping into an era of unknowns as it looks to rebuild from this early Champions League exit.

There are no Spanish clubs in the Champions League semifinal for the first time in thirteen years. You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free.