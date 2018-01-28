Barcelona goal highlights: Lionel Messi scores free-kick winner over Alaves
The talented superstar produced a signature free kick to give Barca three points at home
During the previous La Liga season, Deportivo Alaves pulled off quite the shocker, going to Barcelona and earning a 2-1 win. On Sunday, it looked like they would replicate that feat. Alaves went up 1-0 and looked like it was in a good spot for a shock result, but Barcelona turned it around with a Luis Suarez goal to level it and a majestic Lionel Messi's free-kick goal. With under 10 minutes to go, Messi curled home a free kick with brilliant accuracy and pace. Take a look:
What a hit. It looked savable, but he put so much pace behind it that it pushed his hand away and cemented the result to keep Barca rolling in La Liga play.
