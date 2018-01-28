Barcelona goal highlights: Lionel Messi scores free-kick winner over Alaves

The talented superstar produced a signature free kick to give Barca three points at home

During the previous La Liga season, Deportivo Alaves pulled off quite the shocker, going to Barcelona and earning a 2-1 win. On Sunday, it looked like they would replicate that feat. Alaves went up 1-0 and looked like it was in a good spot for a shock result, but Barcelona turned it around with a Luis Suarez goal to level it and a majestic Lionel Messi's free-kick goal. With under 10 minutes to go, Messi curled home a free kick with brilliant accuracy and pace. Take a look:

What a hit. It looked savable, but he put so much pace behind it that it pushed his hand away and cemented the result to keep Barca rolling in La Liga play.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

