Barcelona goal highlights: Messi produces mind-boggling assist while falling down
How in the world did Messi do this?
What can't Lionel Messi do? The world's top player didn't score in the 3-0 win over Leganes on Saturday, but he did dazzle with an unbelievable assist, making something out of nothing.
In the match's final minute, he set up Paulinho for the third goal with an assist from the ground. Check this out.
Everything went right there. He just knows where the ball is, throws his leg at it to get a touch, and it goes right to the Brazilian. He's such a magician.
