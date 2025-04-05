Real Madrid's tightrope in La Liga may have just snapped after Valencia secured a 95th-minute winner via Hugo Duro for a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, their first in 17 years. While one eye may have been on facing Arsenal in the Champions League, injuries wouldn't allow Carlo Ancelotti the ability to rotate much and they entered with only three points separating them from Barcelona in first in La Liga. In net, 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez debuted between the sticks, with both of the keepers in front of him on the depth chart injured, speaking volumes about where Real Madrid's depth is at this critical stage of the season.

Now, the pressure is on Barcelona to grow the lead to six points against Real Betis later on Saturday. It won't be an easy fixture for Hansi Flick's men, going six points clear atop La Liga could be enough to finish there at the end of the season while also balancing UCL where, along with Los Blancos, Barcelona are gunning for a title.

Only minutes Vinicus Junior's penalty was saved by Liverpool-bound Giorgi Mamardashvili, Valencia would immediately go ahead via Mouctar Diakhaby. Real Madrid the saw a Diakhaby own goal ruled out for an offside later in the first half, but given how many times Ancelotti's men have come from behind to win, the expectation was that they'd eventually come from behind and emerge with a victory despite that, just a question of when they'd get the goals they needed.

Vini Jr reinforced that idea early in the second half of play, scoring right after halftime but then, despite creating plenty of pressure, Real Madrid couldn't get the ball past Mamardashvili. The Georgian keeper made eight saves, facing an expected goals on target of 3.28. It wasn't for lack of trying for Real Madrid, the shots just wouldn't get to the back of the net. But Valencia were able to hit back deep into stoppage time for the win and secure what could be a transformative result for their season. Now seven points clear of the relegation zone at the moment, Carlos Corberan is en route to securing a great escape and making sure that this historic club doesn't drop out of the top flight.

It's an extra sweet time to do that away to Real Madrid, but that's where the pressure now shifts in the La Liga title race. If Barcelona fails to win, Real Madrid will have avoided too damaging of a result, but Flick's team can truly shift the race with a victory on Saturday.