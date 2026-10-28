The 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League will reach the midway point of the league phase as Matchday 3 action kicks off Wednesday. The league phase table hardly looks like a final verdict, with only one team on maximum points, while some clubs are comfortable with split results and others are desperate to keep their campaigns alive.



Matchday 3 offers an opportunity to either shake up the table or for clubs to separate themselves, with just four rounds of play left before February's knockout playoffs.



Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will livestream matches all season, while select fixtures will also air on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.



With Matchday 3 split across Wednesday and Thursday, here are four things we're keeping an eye on:

Matchday 3 schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Thursday, Oct. 29

FC Barcelona are the benchmark

The reigning title holders return to the Champions League with even more hardware than before. The club and several players racked up plenty of honors at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday. The club took home best club, manager Pere Romeu nabbed women's coach of the year, Vicky Lopez won best young talent and Cata Coll was named best goalkeeper.

Alexia Putellas, now with London City Lionesses, was awarded the women's Ballon d'Or, largely for her accomplishments during her final season with FC Barcelona, since the voting period ran from August 2025 to July 2026.

After defeating Paris FC 5-2 on Matchday 1, Barcelona followed up with a 6-0 blowout of Roma on Matchday 2. They're cruising during the league phase, especially with an attack powered by several standouts, including Lopez, Claudia Pina, Kerolin and Ewa Pajor.

Pajor, the Polish international, is now the all-time leading scorer in the Champions League's group and league phases, with 18 goals.

They'll visit HB Koge on Thursday, and the Danish side is steadily growing into the competition after picking up its first win by beating Servette 5-1. The league phase leaders will be favorites to win, but Koge might not make it comfortable, as they play with nothing-to-lose energy.

Chasing the top spots

OL Lyonnes made one of the biggest statements of the league phase so far with an opening-day 8-0 demolition of Servette, in which Melchie Dumornay scored a brace and Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a hat trick. They're a Champions League mainstay and perennial contenders, but they were shut out by Chelsea on Matchday 2, with Blues goalkeeper Hannah Hampton putting her stamp on the tournament.

OL Lyonnes will now face another club unbeaten in the league phase, Inter, on Wednesday. Inter have a win and a draw and have shown they are a plucky side to deal with, but if OL want to be lethal contenders, they have to make a statement against the tournament debutants. Dumornay's creativity and Katoto's clinical finishing, with U.S. women's national team defensive midfielder Lily Yohannes anchoring the midfield and a stacked roster around them, will be a tough challenge for any team, especially those newer to the league phase.



Chelsea, meanwhile, have to contend with Roma, an Italian squad that's well on its way to another Champions League crashout, showing little improvement in year two of the new league phase format with just one draw over two games. If the Blues could keep OL off the scoreboard, they should be confident they can do the same against Roma, and if they don't, it'll bring more questions about the club's ability to manage Champions League expectations.



German side Bayern Munich welcome Real Madrid in a showdown that could tip the league phase table. Bayern had a chance to make an opening-day statement but instead gave up a two-goal lead and settled for a draw against Manchester City, before picking up a crucial win away against Benfica in Portugal.



Matches in this competition have often been won or lost late, and veteran Pernille Harder had her say for Bayern at Benfica, scoring her 50th UWCL goal in the 3-0 victory.

Real Madrid's two consecutive draws in the competition leave everyone wanting more. Colombia international Linda Caicedo is elite and has consistently shown her quality over the two matches, and if she and Felicia Schroder continue to build chemistry in attack, they'll be a dangerous combo to deal with.

The meeting between the German and Spanish clubs on Wednesday will be a key fixture to watch, as a win for either could put it in a more favorable position in the league phase table at the halfway point.

Chance to flip the script

There were plenty of doubts around Paris Saint-Germain heading into the tournament, given their steep fall from Champions League grace. After a miserable campaign last season, the Parisians got off to another worrisome start with a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, in which they trailed for over 70 minutes before equalizing from the penalty spot.



They quickly followed that up with a five-goal win over OH Leuven on Matchday 2, and now find themselves in a far better position than they were last year. Next up is Manchester City, a side that is still on the hunt for its first win of the tournament. Two sides carefully rebuilding their UWCL pedigree could produce either a cagey matchup or a momentum-shifting performance.



Arsenal continue to baffle on the pitch. After a smash-and-grab for all three points on opening day against underdogs HB Koge, the Gunners were challenged by Paris FC in a 2-2 draw the following matchday. Winning ugly doesn't hide the fact that this is a team that has struggled to break opponents down, despite a talented roster, and it raises fair questions about manager Renee Slegers and her tactical approach.



Goals from Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway help, but there is more that's expected from the group that won the UWCL title in 2025, even with Mariona Caldentey managing an injury at the moment. If they struggle against Benfica on Wednesday, it'll cast more doubt on the club's direction this season.

Clubs that need to hit desperate mode

The bottom of the league phase table is already somewhat crowded, even with some unexpected clubs at the moment, but that's what makes the midway point of the tournament so exciting. Manchester City and Real Madrid might steal eyeballs, as neither team can keep drawing for much longer, but former dark horse BK Hacken and last year's dancing debutants OH Leuven have struggled to find the net.



Hacken join Servette with zero points through two matchdays and will face Paris FC on Thursday. Paris FC are eager to take the next step in the UWCL, from unpredictable underdogs to bona fide contenders. Whoever drops points in the head-to-head could be out of the race for the top 12 in the league phase.