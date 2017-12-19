Barcelona highlights: Messi, Iniesta turn back clock to Tiki Taka days of Guardiola

It's harder to find a more dominant club over the last 10 years than Barcelona, and when the team was led by now-Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the Spanish club was appointment television for fans every time they were on the field. They simply had a chemistry that was unmatched in the world of soccer, an understanding of each other that surpassed even a manager's wildest dreams. And though Barcelona is still sharp and a contender to win titles year in and year out, the club hasn't looked nearly the same as those Guardiola clubs in a while. But on Sunday, in a 4-0 win over Deporitvo La Coruna, Ernesto Valverde's squad showed some flashes -- specifically during the buildup for one of the goals scored.

Luis Suarez's opener came off some unbelievably quick and clinical passing, which included some flair from Iniesta. All in all, it was 15 passes and just a whole lot of awesome. Take a look:

Fifteen passes, 27 total touches and as good a team goal as you will see. Coaches will always tell you that quick passing allows space to open up, and for players to get into that open space it boosts chances of creating an opportunity in the final third. Barcelona did just that, and it was simply outstanding.

Here's a look at how Guardiola's Barca did it back in the day:

I swear I've seen this style elsewhere lately.