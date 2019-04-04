Barcelona is reportedly looking at a summer fire sale -- here are three players who could be on the move

Barcelona is reportedly planning a fire sale in the summer, aiming to bring in around $300 million, according to ESPNFC. The club is reportedly looking to balance its accounts to make signings in the summer. The club has been linked with rising young striker Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt (on loan from Benfica), Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and they've already signed Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong for $84 million.

But who are they going to have to sell if they want to reach near $300 million? It would likely take a handful of players, but here are three that make the most sense:

Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian star hasn't really convinced since joining from Liverpool just over a year ago, and while it is still early to call it a bad move, he does have a lot of value. The 26-year-old was fantastic for the Reds, reviving a career that stumbled at Inter Milan. He's creative, can score and set up teammates, and he's worth over $100 million. It would be one of the quickest ways to recoup the funds that they want.

He's has 20 goals in 65 games for Barcelona and could be a target for teams in the Premier League and Serie A.

Ousmane Dembele

He probably has more of a future at the club than Coutinho, and he's just 21 years of age. The young French winger is quite the talent, but he's dealt with injuries for much of his first season season in Spain. He's shown some fine flashes and has 14 goals this season, including eight in La Liga. He's another guy who's worth over $100 million, but it's hard to see them getting rid of both Dembele and Coutinho.

Premier League teams would likely come calling for one of the world's top young talents.

Arturo Vidal

The 31-year-old Chilean was kind of a strange signing last season for just above $20 million. He's still a gritty, tough midfielder with some mileage left, but he doesn't have a place at Barcelona as a starter and is nothing more than a quality backup. It would be hard for Barca to get those $20 million back for him, but they should be able to grab around $15 million from him somewhere. There's also the chance to pull a Paulinho and sell him to China for double what he's worth, which Barcelona would have to be thrilled doing.

