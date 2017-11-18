Barcelona vs Leganes stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
The league leaders hit the road on Saturday
La Liga leaders Barcelona head to Leganes on Saturday, looking to keep a strong grip on first place. Lionel Messi and company are still undefeated in the league with 31 points, while Leganes is a respectable 9th with 17 points through 11 matchdays.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m.
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Messi scores an early goal, gets another in the second half and Barca cruises.
Barcelona 4, Leganes 0.
