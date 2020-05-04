Barcelona legend Xavi said he received 'big offer' to coach at Camp Nou, but timing wasn't right
Xavi is currently coaching in Qatar
Barcelona legend Xavi confirmed that he turned down an offer in January to coach the club, rejecting it to continue coaching Al Sadd in Qatar. Speaking on video to former teammate Samuel Eto'o on Instagram, Xavi said he decided not to be the replacement to Ernesto Valverde, declining the offer made by club officials because the timing just wasn't right.
"I had conversations with [Eric] Abidal and Oscar [Grau] and a big offer, but it wasn't the right moment," Xavi said. "I need a bit more experience."
Barca eventually hired former Real Betis boss Quique Setien. As for Xavi, he's coached Al Sadd since 2019. He also played for the club from 2015-2019. As manager, he's 16-2-10 and won the Qatari Super Cup in 2019 and the Qatar Cup in 2020. Once he gets more experience, his next jump may be a return home to the Camp Nou, where he won everything as a player.
"Coaching Barcelona is my dream," Xavi said. "I'd like to do it one day. I've said that many times."
Barcelona is still looking for consistency with the team and the manager, and it's something the club has lacked since Luis Enrique's tenure. Barca did win La Liga last season but blew a huge lead in the Champions League semifinals to Liverpool before losing the Copa del Rey final to Valencia.
Xavi won eight La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and the Copa del Rey three times with Barca. He also won the World Cup in 2010 with Spain and both Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.
