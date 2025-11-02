After losing El Clasico against Real Madrid last week, Hansi Flick's Barcelona are now called to react against Elche at their home stadium in Barcelona before meeting Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. The German coach is currently dealing with some injuries, like the latest one of Pedri, and some players are still not at their best condition, including Spanish star Lamine Yamal. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick spoke on the matter, saying, "Normally I don't think about the injured players, but it's not easy to manage. The important thing is for them to raise their level and for the others to do so too, especially the young ones. After the match in Madrid, Pedri only had a minor discomfort, just fatigue, but when we checked it, we found the injury. We have to accept it. Hopefully, he'll be back soon."

Date : Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 2 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys -- Barcelona

: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -442; Draw +538; Elche +1088

Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Elche XI: Inaki Pena; Victor Chust, David Affengruber, Pedro Bigas, Alvaro Nunez, German Valera; Aleix Febas, Marc Aguado, Martim Neto; Andre Silva, Rafa Mir.

It shouldn't be a difficult one for the team coached by Flick that desperately need to react after the disappointing defeat against Real Madrid last week. Pick: Barcelona 3, Elche 0.