There were scary moments in Cadiz during the home team's match against Barcelona when it had to be stopped in the 83rd minute due to a medical emergency in the stands. Barcelona seemed on their way to a comfortable 2-0 win when a fan had what was later reported by ESPN to be a heart attack behind the Cadiz Goal. Medical personnel reacted quickly including Cadiz keeper Conan Ledesma running the length of the pitch to deliver a first aid kit to the stands.

Things became more complicated still when a cameraman also fainted as the fan was being attended to, requiring more medical treatment extending the stoppage of the match. Both the fan and cameraman are in stable condition according to the ESPN broadcast.

The game was stopped more than 30 minutes before ultimately being resumed to play the final 10 minutes after a discussion between the clubs and La Liga.

At the time of the stoppage, Barcelona were ahead 2-0 via goals from Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong but the safety of the fan is at the forefront for both teams.

Players went into the locker rooms during the stoppage and needed to warm up before resuming the match and playing the remaining ten minutes. Ultimately Barcelona went on to add two more goals in the dying moments and win 4-0.

While it's a curious decision to resume the match due to increased injury risk from sitting 30 minutes and then going back to playing, the reasoning from La Liga is that goal difference could be important for both clubs at the end of the season if anything were to change.

The scary moment was reminiscent of Christian Eriksen's heart attack at Euro 2020, and once again quick and decisive action was on hand to prevent tragedy. As events played the only controversy is a sporting one given that the teams were dragged back out onto the pitch to finish the match, while more important issues like the health and safety of those involved was dealt with swiftly.