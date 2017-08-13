Barcelona on the verge of signing Brazilian midfielder following Neymar departure

Barcelona is on the verge of signing its first player since the departure of Neymar to PSG, and though he is Brazilian, he isn't a replacement for its former superstar. It's former Tottenham flop Paulinho, who has revived his career in China with Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Chinese club's coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari, confirmed the departure of the 29-year-old on Sunday.

"Paulinho is a player with high individual quality, he is an outstanding player, both for his club and for the national team," Scolari said, according to ESPNFC

"The high price paid by Barcelona in order to sign him is a strong recognition of Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club.

"We wish him all the best and that he can embrace a bright future."

The report notes the buyout clause has been paid, which is $47 million. A talented, versatile defender, Paulinho looks to come in and solidify the Barca midfield, but boy is that a big price tag for him.

Though previously looked at as more of a defensive midfielder, he's become a very good box-to-box midfielder and scored a hat trick for Brazil in March in the 4-1 trashing of Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.

Barcelona has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.