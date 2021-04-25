Barcelona won a match they couldn't afford to lose, winning at Villarreal 2-1 on Sunday in La Liga. With Antoine Griezmann scoring twice, the club moved within two points of leaders Atletico Marid with the victory.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Barcelona player ratings