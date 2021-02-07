Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Betis on Sunday, 3-2, with Lionel Messi coming off the bench to turn the match around. The Argentine came on early in the second half and quickly found the equalizer before Francisco Trincao scored a delightful winner, going upper 90 from the top of the box.
But how did each player for Barca perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Barcelona ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Had some really strong saves but really couldn't do much on the goals. His defense let him down.
6
(DEF) Jordi Alba
Got forward, as he always does, and he was the most creative player on the field for a while. He created four chances and did so well to get down the left.
8
(DEF) Clement Lenglet
Strong in attack on set pieces, but his reaction time in defense was a bit off. He was inconsistent and was saved by the other defenders a few times.
5
(DEF) Ronald Araujo
Picked up an injury 11 minutes in and had to come off.
N/A
(DEF) Oscar Mingueza
A good showing from the young defender. He had to deal quite a bit with Nabil Fekir and, for the most part, he held his own.
6
(MID) Riqui Puig
Kept his passes short and helped move the ball around, but he never got into space and do any harm. Was taken off in second half.
5
(MID) Sergio Busquets
Tackled well, recovered the ball well and was strong in the air. He did a bit of everything, while also completing nearly 93 percent of his passes.
7
(MID) Miralem Pjanic
Pulled after 57 minutes as he fails to continue to deliver. Not creative at all, predictable in his movement and passing. A concern.
4
(FWD) Martin Braithwaite
Lasted just a half after 45 minutes of nearly nothing. He had one shot that had no chance of going in. Betis' defense didn't have to worry.
4
(FWD) Antoine Griezmann
Playing with some serious confidence, though he didn't get to score or pick up an assist. But his movement was good, as were his passes in the final third. Should have had an assist.
7
(FWD) Ousmane Dembele
An encouraging performance as he picked up an assist, but boy did he blow some really good chances, including alone on the right off a ball from Griezmann.
5
(SUB 1) Frenkie de Jong
Came on early and played 79 minutes off the bench. He was tasked with getting the ball into space in attack and did just that.
7
(SUB 2) Pedri
Played a half and looked good in the processes. He was crisp in his passing, especially in the final third, and he also was patient.
6
(SUB 3) Lionel Messi
The man who changed it all. His inclusion brought confidence and belief in the side, and he is the one who got it all going. A constant threat.
8
|(SUB 4) Francisco Trincao
|Another super sub. He took his goal brilliantly in the final minutes, going far upper corner. A magnificent cameo.
|8
|(SUB 5) Samuel Umtiti
|Played 12 minutes off the bench and had one huge stop in defense, coming up with a big clearance.
|7
Manager Ronald Koeman
The starters were poor, but the changes worked, so he deserves some credit because of that. A bit fortunate to get the win, but he'll take it.
6