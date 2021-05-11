Barcelona's season continues to unravel in La Liga after another shockingly disappointing display on Tuesday. With a win taking them into first place in the league, Barca blew a two-goal lead, then blew another late advantage in a 3-3 draw against Levante.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Barcelona player ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 90 Conceded three, but his defense was at fault. Just a lack if support from his backline. Hard to blame him. 5 (DEF) Clement Lenglent 90 Horrific. Just no composure, no heart and got so frustrated. He even cost his team time at the end due to a lack of discipline. 3 (DEF) Gerard Pique 90 Showed his lack of true form. You can argue he was at fault for all three goals. He was bossed around by smaller players, was slow to react and just had a nightmare. 2 (DEF) Ronald Araujo 45 Came off at the break and had done well. It has to be injury related. 6 (MID) Sergio Busquets 90 Does what he always does -- plays short balls well to open up space, but his lack of pace showed. A liability defensively at times. 4 (MID) Jordi Alba 90 You have to love his heart and effort. Continued until the very last second to try and get some dangerous balls in. 6 (MID) Pedri 74 Good early, getting a nice goal with a fine run to the box. Later on though, he was caught trying to do too much. Subbed off. 6 (MID) Frenkie de Jong 90 Faded as the game went on. Wasn't on the ball when needed. Just kind of disappeared. 4 (MID) Ousmane Dembele 81 Got a goal and an assist, so you can't really argue with that. Was taken off in the second half as he looked gassed. 7 (FWD) Antoine Griezmann 81 Might as well of not played. Quiet as a mouse when it came to threatening on goal. Had an assist, but more is expected. 6 (FWD) Lionel Messi 90 The leader as always, getting a goal and putting his team in a position to win. Feels like a diamond surrounded by dirt. 7 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating (SUB 1) Sergi Busquets Araujo Came on and was then taken off. As bad as it gets, really. Looked hurt, and he played as if he were. A worry defensively. 4 (SUB 2) Oscar Mingueza Pedri Came off the bench and tried to help in attack. Considering he is a defender, that tells you everything you need to know about Ronald Koeman. 4 (SUB 3) Martin Braithwaite Griezmann Gave it his all off the bench late but couldn't get going. 5 (SUB 4) Sergiño Dest Dembele Not involved much. Had the ball down the right but couldn't find space to delivery quality balls. 4 (SUB 5) Riqui Puig Sergi Roberto Too little, too late. Decent on the ball and getting it wide, but that wasn't going to change much. 4 Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Ronald Koeman 5 Sacking-worthy result. Just horrendous. Took off players who were playing well. His team, like him, had no clear direction. 1



