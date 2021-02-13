Barcelona scored another win in La Liga on Saturday, bouncing back from the midweek loss in the Copa del Rey to Sevilla to beat Deportivo Alaves 5-1. Lionel Messi was the star of the show with an incredible performance that included two goals, while Francisco Trincao also scored twice.

But how did each player perform for Barca this one? Here are our player ratings for the match.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Barcelona ratings