Barcelona scored another win in La Liga on Saturday, bouncing back from the midweek loss in the Copa del Rey to Sevilla to beat Deportivo Alaves 5-1. Lionel Messi was the star of the show with an incredible performance that included two goals, while Francisco Trincao also scored twice.
But how did each player perform for Barca this one? Here are our player ratings for the match.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Barcelona ratings
Name
How did they do?
Rating
(GK) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Faced six total shots, a few solid ones due to a slowly reacting defense, but he did enough to set his team up to win.
6
(DEF) Oscar Mingueza
Not all that great in his tackling, but he recovered the ball well. He had issues with Alaves's physicality and was subbed off.
5
(DEF) Clement Lenglet
The strongest defensive performance of the night, including looking very sharp in the air. His reactions were good and he did well to close down.
7
(DEF) Frenkie de Jong
The Dutchman played center back in what was another inexplicable decision by Ronald Koeman. Needless to say, he didn't even record a tackle in 72 minutes, struggled in the air and wasn't sharp.
4
(DEF) Junior Firpo
Solid in defense but not all that active. Was rewarded late on with a goal.
6
(MID) Sergio Busquets
The Spanish midfielder had a solid first half, doing well to get the ball forward with diagonal passes. He was taken off at the break, which could be related to an injury.
6
(MID) Riqui Puig
Had his moments. His passing was exceptional, completing 112 out of 119, and he also created two chances.
8
(MID) Ilaix Moriba
The young midfielder had a good hour, recording an assist and playing wise beyond his years. What a talent.
7
(FWD) Francisco Trincao
Got two goals and was the most threatening player on the pitch when it came to quality of chances. He put himself in great spots and was rewarded.
8
(FWD) Antoine Griezmann
Two assists and just great awareness as to where to play the ball into space, especially with a light touch for teammates to run on to. He continues to look more and more comfortable.
8
(FWD) Lionel Messi
Two goals, including a stunner from outside the box, while also grabbing an assist. He was his usual, unstoppable self, hitting a high note ahead of a big week.
9
(SUB 1) Samuel Umtiti
Came off the bench to help the defense and held his own.
6
(SUB 2) Pedri
Got nearly a half an hour and provided precise passing in the middle.
6
(SUB 3) Sergino Dest
Calm and quick with the ball, while also not forcing anything.
6
|(SUB 4) Miralem Pjanic
|Late sub who never really got into position to tribute going forward.
|N/A
|(SUB 5) Ousmane Dembele
|Late sub to waste time.
|N/A
Manager Ronald Koeman
If he is going to take on PSG with Frenkie de Jong at center back, then I would imagine Kylian Mbappe will be licking his lips. He's got to get that defense squared away or it could be over after the first leg ... even with PSG missing Neymar.
4