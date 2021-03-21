Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad in a dominating 6-1 win during La Liga action on Sunday. The Blaugrana made quick work against the Basque side, putting up four goals before the hour mark. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring during the 37th minute, and American wingback Sergino Dest recorded a brace with goals on each side of halftime.

Lionel Messi put the game out of reach just before the hour mark with the Catalonians fourth goal after dominating on the pitch throughout. Ousmane Dembele also got on the scoreboard as Barca stayed in second place in La Liga with 62 points. They sit just four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Let's take a look at some player and manager ratings on both sides of the pitch.

Real Sociedad player ratings

Alex Remiro: Put in some dangerous situations in the first half from his backline and played out of them but was caught out of position on the second goal.

Rating: 5

Andoni Gorosabel: Tough time against Barcelona's attack throughout the first half and questionable decision making when involved in the attack, was subbed out in the 61st minute.

Rating: 4

Igor Zubeldia: Caught out of position and got an early yellow eventually played himself into the game but to little benefit to the scoreline.

Rating: 4

Robin Le Normand: Disrupted Barca's attack early in the final third, was relied upon a lot to clean up despite a lopsided score.

Rating: 5.5

Martin Merquelanz: Struggled against Barcelona's pressure, went missing in the second half.

Rating: 4

Ander Guevara: Did well in the first half to close in on space and get on the ball to try and generate attack.

Rating: 6

Martin Zubimendi: Struggled from the first whistle, earned an early yellow card after being caught out of position, subbed off in the 72nd minute.

Rating: 4

Mikel Merino: Did well in the early minutes against Barcelona's attack but began to fade after 30 minutes.

Rating: 5

Portu: Unable to make a significant impact in the match, struggled to link up with others, needed to generate more offensively. Subbed out at the hour mark.

Rating: 5

Alexander Isak: Best player on Real's top line. Had a great opportunity in the first half but was unable to finish, had brief moments where he tried to generate offense.

Rating: 6

Mikel Oyarzabal: Rough first half and didn't make much of an impact for the team offensively. Was subbed off early in the second half.

Rating: 5

Ander Barrenetxea (sub, Gorosabel, 61'): Subbed on for Gorosabel in the 61st minute and made an effort to play on the ball and scored a consolation goal in the 77th minute.

Rating: 7

Adnan Januzaj (sub, Portul, 61'): Was subbed on for Portul in the 61st minute, recorded a shot on goal in the 73rd minute.

Rating: 6

Carlos Fernandez (sub, Zubimendi, 72'): Subbed in the 72nd minute for Zubimendi, provided the assist on the lone goal just five minutes after being subbed on.

Rating: 6

Manager - Imanol Alguacil: Put together his best starting lineup against a talented Barcelona side. Team was down a manageable two-goal deficit at halftime, but he failed to make any meaningful substitutions to impact the game moving forward.

Rating: 5

Barcelona player ratings

Marc-André ter Stegen: Put into a dangerous position in an early counter but came up with a big save, had another in the second half before conceding a late goal.

Rating: 7

Oscar Mingueza: Did well to get involved in the attack while providing defense in transition, linked up well with top line during Barcelona's attack.

Rating: 7

Clement Lenglet: Had a lot of strong moments of combination play with Greizmann and Alba. Was active on the flank throughout the match.

Rating: 6.5

Frenkie de Jong: Had a poor moment out of position in the first half but covered lots of ground on defense and offense as the game went on.

Rating: 6.5

Sergino Dest: Heavily involved in the attack and was a constant threat on the flank and played well out of pressure. Scored two goals in the match.

Rating: 8

Sergio Busquets: The lynch pin throughout the match and combined well with Messi and others, remained active and caused trouble for the opposing midfielders, subbed out just past the hour mark after a solid day.

Rating: 7.5

Pedri: Some good movement on and off the ball when trying to combine with the top line, but quiet compared to others shining on the pitch. Subbed off in the 68th minute.

Rating: 6

Jordi Alba: Struggled with passing early but quickly shook off the rust combining with teammates and picking out lanes. Delivered the initial cross that led to the eventual opening goal. Rating: 7

Antoine Griezmann: Good movement on and off the ball and scored the opening goal.

Rating: 7.5

Ousmane Dembele: Good off the ball for club, dragging defenders and opening up lanes. Had a goal ruled offside, but was clinical on Barca's fifth goal. Subbed out in the 78th minute.

Rating: 7

Lionel Messi: Lots of time on the ball, caused trouble all match and set up Dest's goal, put the nail into the coffin with a sixth goal (and his second) in the 89th minute. Also became Barcelona's all-time leader in appearances with his 768th.

Rating: 8.5

Manager - Ronald Koeman: Rolled the team out into a fluid three back, made substitutions early with the big lead to give others minutes. Has his club closer to a first place finish. Rating: 7