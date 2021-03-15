Barcelona are within four points of first-place Atletico Madrid in La Liga thanks to a golazo-filled 4-1 win over last-place Huesca on Monday. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann scored two of the best goals you'll see all season, putting the team ahead of Real Madrid in second place and setting them up nicely for a title run.

Here's how the Barca players performed:

Barcelona player ratings

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Not going to dock him for conceding a penalty, because it shouldn't have been called, and he did nothing wrong. Also had some really solid saves, while getting a bit lucky with Huesca's poor finishing in front of goal.

Rating: 6

Clement Lenglet

Was decent, but his positioning was off, getting far too wide at times. When defending the counter, it took him a bit too long to respond, and he was often way too cautious.

Rating: 5

Frenkie de Jong

A bright spot, with the converted midfielder doing a bit of everything. His passing was superb, he recovered the ball well and put in a smart, efficient shift.

Rating: 7

Oscar Mingueza

Very good. He was in the right spot often, scored his first goal for the club and led the team in tackles.

Rating: 8

Jordi Alba

Rocked a shot off the crossbar in the first half with a tremendous effort. So dangerous down the left. His passing was near perfect.

Rating: 7

Pedri

Just plays wise beyond his years. Grabbed an assist to Griezmann and was so efficient with the ball. Becoming a rising star.

Rating: 7

Sergio Busquets

Very good. Grabbed an assist with a smart, low and precise pass to Messi in the first half. Was patient as usual, not forcing anything.

Rating: 6

Sergino Dest

Marked well, made some decisive passes and looked confident. At times he was sloppy, but that improved a bit. Was subbed off in the second half.

Rating: 6

Antoine Griezmann

Did his job, scoring a ridiculous goal in the first half that just might have been better than Messi's. His job is to score, and he did what was needed to secure the win.

Rating: 7

Ousmane Dembele

Tried to do a bit too much at times when in possession and never looked like a threat. Just not all that involved.

Rating: 5

Lionel Messi

What more can you say? One of his best goals of the season with a delectable upper-90 golazo with some nice footwork beforehand. Brilliant. He also scored another late and recorded an assist.

Rating: 8.5

Ilaix Kourouma

Played 21 minutes and was clever in his passing. Just a sure thing when playing the ball to feet.

Rating: 6

Ronald Koeman

Has them in some fine form in La Liga now. It won't shock me if they win the league, but they have to continue on this path. Messi is stepping up, and Koeman must continue to give Pedri a big role. He can be decisive down the stretch.

Rating: 7