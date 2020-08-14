Watch Now: Quique Setien Fired By Barcelona ( 2:11 )

Barcelona supporters are naturally looking for answers after their embarrassing defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, 8-2. In an attempt to provide something to give to a distraught fan base, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke to the media following the loss.

"There are some decisions that we had already made, and others that we will make over the next few days," he said in Spanish. "Announcements will be made from next week, we need to make decisions after things have calmed down. Today is a day for reflection. Tomorrow we will try to raise our fans' spirits following such a heavy defeat."

The decisions in question he is referencing is the decision to sack manager Quique Setien following the loss to Bayern Munich. If Bartomeu is to be believed, then more changes are coming to the club in response to what happened Friday evening.

"It was a devastating result. I congratulate Bayern, they played a great game and deserved to go to the semifinals," he said. "We were not up to the occasion, and we can only apologize to the members and fans."

These sentiments are in line with what longtime defender Gerard Pique told the media following the defeat that changes need to be made. Of course, the player noted that the changes need to happen all over the club, including bringing in new blood to the team itself.

Bartomeu has had a contentious run of it lately between him and some of the older players on Barcelona's first team. There were allegations that the president and the club had hired a PR firm to boost the profile of Bartomeu while putting down veterans such as Pique and Lionel Messi. The Argentine star even underhandedly accused him of leaking details of the players' negotiations with the club's board with regards to salary pay cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes will be made at Barcelona, but if history is any indication, it's hard to imagine they'll be something that the likes of Pique and Messi will be supportive of.