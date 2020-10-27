FC Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu is stepping down. The head of one of the world's biggest clubs is resigning, along with his entire board, according to multiple reports in Europe. Bartomeu has been a controversial figure as the head of the club, clashing with superstar Lionel Messi and overseeing a club that hasn't contended for the top prize, the UEFA Champions League, in years.

His departure could potentially factor into whether Messi ultimately decides to leave the club next summer after pushing for a move this past summer.

The end of Bartomeu's tenure has been marked by poor results, none more than last season's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in UCL, while also failing miserably on numerous transfers that just haven't worked out.

Bartomeu became president in January of 2014, with the team winning UCL and La Liga that season following the presidency of Sandro Rosell.

CBS Sports will have more on this story as more information becomes available.