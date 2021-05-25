UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their roles in the failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League.

The Spanish pair and Italian giants were three of the 12 founding teams with the other nine going back on the idea after significant supporter and governmental resistance.

Barca, Real and Juve have so far refused to give up on their hopes of forming the Super League which is why European soccer's governing body is stepping in to take action.

"Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for a potential violation of Uefa's legal framework," read UEFA's statement. "Further information will be made available in due course."

The nine other clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have agreed to make a combined $18.4 million goodwill contribution towards children and grassroots soccer across the continent.

Additionally, 5% of their UEFA competition revenues will be withheld for one season from the start of the 2023-24 campaign with that money to be redistributed and all nine have recommitted to UEFA with hefty fines if they join any unaffiliated competitions or breach any terms of their collective declaration in the future.