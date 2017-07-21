Barcelona reportedly has massive Coutinho bid rejected by Liverpool

The star midfielder looks to be staying at Anfield

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to Barcelona for about the last year, but it looks like the player's immediate future will be at Anfield. According to ESPNFC, Liverpool rejected a $93 million offer by Barcelona to secure the services of the talented Brazilian.

The former Inter Milan man signed a five-year contract with Liverpool at the beginning of the year, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp obviously wants to keep him. Asked about the player's future, Klopp said the player isn't for sale and that he isn't surprised there is interest in the star. 

With Neymar possibly on his way to PSG, there could be some serious dough to be spent to resupply the club's weak spots. But when it comes to attacking midfielder, it looks like Barca will have to look elsewhere for now.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

