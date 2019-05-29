Barcelona rumors: Ernesto Valverde gets vote of confidence after disappointing end to season

Ernesto Valverde looks set to stay at Barcelona. According to ESPN, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the Spanish manager will remain at the club next season. Rumors swirled that the former Athletic Bilbao boss would possibly be on the way out after a rough end to the season. Barcelona won La Liga but blew a huge lead in the Champions League semifinals against Liverpool and fell 2-1 to Valencia on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final.

There was even a report that Valverde would be let go with Roberto Martinez taking charge, but that now looks unlikely, with Valverde being given a third season. Barcelona has not officially announced that he would be back, but the club may not since he is under contract.

Valverde has struggled in big games for the club, losing a strong advantage in the Champions League in consecutive seasons. Barca blew a 4-1 lead over Roma in the quarterfinals last year before coughing up a 3-0 lead against Liverpool this season. Barca has struggled at times when it came to players other than Lionel Messi, with guys like Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele failing to impress on a consistent basis.

Two league crowns and a Copa del Rey title in two seasons is usually enough for anybody to keep their job, but times are changing where Barcelona expects to perform better in the Champions League. Valverde getting a third season is a great sign for him and that he has the club's support, but if this team doesn't make the final next season, then a change seems inevitable.

You can watch Barcelona next season in La Liga on fuboTV (Try for free).