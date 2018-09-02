Barcelona scores eight vs. Huesca, including a jaw-dropping Lionel Messi goal

This match was close early, but by the end the team were light years apart

Barcelona and Lionel Messi finally found their devastating scoring touch on Sunday as the team demolished Huesca 8-2 at the Camp Nou. Messi had two goals, but it was his first that had fans' jaws droppings. Check out this bit of skill to leave a defender in the dust and score with a perfect finish to the far post:

That's a world class goal that was made better by what he did prior to the shot. It almost looked like he gave the defender a little stiff arm on his way to the goal.

Welcome to La Liga, Huesca. I see you've already met Mr. Messi.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

