Barcelona scores eight vs. Huesca, including a jaw-dropping Lionel Messi goal
This match was close early, but by the end the team were light years apart
Barcelona and Lionel Messi finally found their devastating scoring touch on Sunday as the team demolished Huesca 8-2 at the Camp Nou. Messi had two goals, but it was his first that had fans' jaws droppings. Check out this bit of skill to leave a defender in the dust and score with a perfect finish to the far post:
That's a world class goal that was made better by what he did prior to the shot. It almost looked like he gave the defender a little stiff arm on his way to the goal.
Welcome to La Liga, Huesca. I see you've already met Mr. Messi.
