Barcelona scraps plan to play La Liga match against Girona on American soil

The Barcelona vs. Girona La Liga match in January that was expected to be played in Miami now looks like it will stay in Spain. Barcelona released a statement saying that the board agreed to withdraw their disposal to play in Florida, which is a big blow when it comes to a game taking place in the United States this season.

"The FC Barcelona Board of Directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona FC in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal," the statement read. "FC Barcelona were and remain willing to play a La Liga game in Miami, and accepted that income from the game would be shared amongst all Primera División and Segunda División clubs, following the same criteria of television rights money distribution, but consider that this project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties."

La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed to CBS Sports in October that the match would be between Barca and Girona and scheduled for Jan. 27, though it was far from official with the Spanish players' union opposing the game being played in the United States.

"I think that is more of the [players' union], more political. I think the players in Barcelona and Girona would like the play in Miami. We are meeting and working to come to a solution," Tebas told CBS Sports just over two months ago.

The game was set to take place in just over a month, but without a general consensus it was always going to be a challenge to finalize. In August, La Liga signed a 15-year deal with Relevent Sports to bring official La Liga matches to the United States.

A source with knowledge of the situation told CBS Sports that the league hasn't given up hope on the game happening, while acknowledging that Barca's statement changes things and makes it even more of a challenge.

