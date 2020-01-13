Barcelona set to fire Ernesto Valverde and replace him with Quique Setien, per report

Barcelona appears set to part ways with its coach and start searching for a new boss. Ernesto Valverde is expected to lose his job as manager of the Catalan giants, according to Spanish publication Marca. The news comes just days after his team was eliminated in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, once again blowing a lead. Former Real Betis manager Quique Setien, who has been heavily linked in the past, is seen as the likely replacement and is currently negotiating a deal to become the new coach, according to the report.

Valverde, 55, is in the midst of his third season at the club and has two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey crown to his name. His team hasn't been able to show consistency in the Champions League due to defense woes, and those problems were again evident on Thursday when Barcelona conceded two late goals to lose to Atletico Madrid, 3-2 in Saudi Arabia.

It felt like last season would have been the final straw when Barca blew a 3-0 lead in the Champions League semifinals to eventual champion Liverpool and fell short to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final. This news comes as star striker Luis Suarez will be out for four months due to a knee injury.

As for Valverde's replacement, rumors have swirled with names like Xavi, Andres Iniesta and others, but Setien seems to be the front-runner, which is surprising to say the least. The 61-year-old has never coached at a big club and hasn't had much success as of late. He's never won a trophy as a manager and lasted two years at Real Betis (2017-19) with a 40-21-33 record. He did a fine job at Las Palmas (2015-17) and has also managed Lugo, Logrones, Poli Ejido, Racing Santander and Equatorial Guinea. Barcelona plays Granada on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET -- watch it on fuboTV (Try for free).

The team is still in first place in La Liga and in the last 16 of the Champions League where Napoli awaits on Feb. 25 and Mar. 18. An official announcement is expected at 3 p.m. ET.