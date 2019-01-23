Barcelona signs Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for nearly $85.4 million

Barcelona announced Wedenesday that it added midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will be joining the fold in the summer. De Jong, a 21-year-old from the Netherlands, was bought out from Ajax for more than $85 million (75 million euros), and he stands to make another $12.5 million in incentives if he's successful with his new squad. He'll finish out his season with Ajax before joining Barcelona.

De Jong has a five-year deal with Barcelona that will keep him there through the 2023-24 season.

What you've all been waiting for... pic.twitter.com/gDE1mujMLF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 23, 2019

Barcelona has wanted de Jong for a few years, and now it's finally come to fruition. Barca was competing with Paris Saint-Germain for de Jong, according to ESPN.

The Dutch midfielder has three goals in 16 matches this season, and he's coming off of a seven-assist 2017-18 campaign. Ajax currently has 57 points, good for second in Eredivisie behind Eindhoven. In the Champions League, Ajax will face Real Madrid on Feb. 13 in the first leg of the Round of 16. Champions League matches are available streaming on fuboTV (try for free).

De Jong, who turns 22 in May, has unfinished business in Amsterdam, so he'll get a chance to see it through before heading to Spain to play in La Liga.