Gerard Pique has announced his sudden and immediate retirement from soccer after posting a farewell video to social media ahead of this weekend's La Liga clash with Almeria. The 35-year-old is calling it quits after a glittering career which has taken in two spells with Barca, as well as Manchester United stint and a loan to Real Zaragoza.

"Culers, it's Gerard," he said. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about myself.

"Like many of you, I've always been a Barca fan. I was born into a football-loving family of Barca fans. From a very early age, I didn't want to become a football player, I wanted to be a Barca player. I've been thinking a lot about that kid lately. About what little Gerard would have thought if he had been told that all his dreams would come true. That he would make it to Barca's first team. That he would win every single trophy possible. That he would be European champion. And of the world. That he would play alongside the best players in history. That he would become one of the team's captains. That he would make friends for life.

"It's been 25 years since I joined Barca. I left and I came back. Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, Culers, have given me everything. And now that all that kid's dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end.

"I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barca to my children like my family did with me. And you know me. Sooner or later, I'll be back.

"I'll see at Camp Nou. Visca el Barca. Siempre."

Pique will hang up his boots with three UEFA Champions League, eight La Liga, seven Copa del Rey, six Supercopa Espana, three UEFA Super Cup and three FIFA Club World Cup titles to his name. Internationally, the Spaniard won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship with La Roja. There is also a Premier League and Champions League title to his name from his four-year spell with United at Old Trafford early in his career.

Pique goes down as a legendary player despite his decline on the pitch in recent years and some well-documented controversies. It also leaves Sergio Busquets as the sole survivor of the group of La Masia-raised talent which helped to lead Barca to greatness under Pep Guardiola after his 2008 appointment.

Luis Enrique also opted to include him in his provisional 2022 World Cup squad which was named recently and will now need to be revised following this news. According to reports, Pique also renounced the remainder of his salary which is likely to help the club's financial position following their drop from the Champions League into the UEFA Europa League.