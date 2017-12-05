Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Barca is through and should win the group on Tuesday

Barcelona aims to win its Champions League group on Tuesday, needing just a draw against Sporting Lisbon to do so at the Camp Nou. The Catalan club is coming off a poor draw against Celta Vigo at the weekend and will look to get back to its winning ways in this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

Prediction

Barca, coming off a draw at the weekend, gets back to its winning ways with a hat trick from Luis Suarez. Barcelona 4, Sporting 1. 

