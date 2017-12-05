Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Barcelona aims to win its Champions League group on Tuesday, needing just a draw against Sporting Lisbon to do so at the Camp Nou. The Catalan club is coming off a poor draw against Celta Vigo at the weekend and will look to get back to its winning ways in this one.

Barca, coming off a draw at the weekend, gets back to its winning ways with a hat trick from Luis Suarez. Barcelona 4, Sporting 1.