Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Barca is through and should win the group on Tuesday
Barcelona aims to win its Champions League group on Tuesday, needing just a draw against Sporting Lisbon to do so at the Camp Nou. The Catalan club is coming off a poor draw against Celta Vigo at the weekend and will look to get back to its winning ways in this one.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barca, coming off a draw at the weekend, gets back to its winning ways with a hat trick from Luis Suarez. Barcelona 4, Sporting 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Juve vs. Olympiacos
Juve is in good shape to make the next round
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid
The Blues are through, while Atleti faces an uphill battle
-
How to watch PSG vs. Bayern
Both of the teams are through, but who will win the group?
-
How to watch Man. United vs. CSKA Moscow
The Red Devils are already through to the Round of 16
-
Gulati not running for USSF president
Gulati has been U.S. Soccer president since 2006
-
Messi's statue destroyed in Argentina
The police don't know who did it and this one leaves us scratching our head
Add a Comment